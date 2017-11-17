Activist investor draws up plan to take Barnes & Noble private: WSJ

Sandell Asset Management Corp, an activist investor in Barnes & Noble Inc , has proposed a transaction that would take the bookseller private with the help of current shareholders and debt financing, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

Sandell's plan values Barnes & Noble at more than US$650 million, or over US$9 per share, the newspaper reported, citing people familiar with the matter. (http://on.wsj.com/2ANekD0)

Barnes & Noble, which operates nearly 633 bookstores in the United States, is still evaluating the proposal, which faces obstacles such as raising financing and opposition from the company's chairman and founder, Leonard Riggio, the WSJ said.

Sandell and Barnes & Noble did not immediately respond to a request for a comment.

The bookstore chain's shares jumped about 8 percent to US$7.12 in late afternoon trading on Thursday. They hit a high of US$7.80 in the session, valuing the company at US$566.5 million.

The stock has lost nearly 40 percent of its value this year as the New York-based bookseller grapples with falling revenue due to changing reading tastes and competition from online sellers, especially Amazon.com Inc .

Sandell, which holds a 2.75 percent stake in Barnes & Noble, had in July urged the company to sell itself, saying the retailer could fetch at least US$12 per share and attract media or internet companies seeking a retail presence.

The WSJ said Sandell's proposal now calls for US$500 million in debt financing, with another roughly US$250 million coming from current Barnes & Noble shareholders keeping their stakes and rolling them over into a new private entity.

The newspaper said the proposal faces a number of obstacles, including Riggio's refusal to roll his roughly 18 percent stake into a private firm, meaning Sandell would need to find backing from other major shareholder or put up the cash itself.

ConsumerEdge Research analyst David Schick said private equity could make sense for the company.

Barnes & Noble "has the potential to change its strategy as a private company – work on membership, NOOK, store layout, and traffic drivers," Schick wrote in a client note.

Up to Wednesday's close, Barnes and Noble's stock had dropped 20.5 percent since July when Sandell asked the company to consider a sale.

(Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)