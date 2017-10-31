Agri trader ADM's profit slumps 44 percent on weaker margins

U.S. agricultural trader Archer Daniels Midland Co on Tuesday reported a nearly 44 percent fall in quarterly profit, hurt by weak margins from agricultural services and oilseeds processing businesses.

Net profit attributable to ADM fell to US$192 million, or 34 cents a share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from US$341 million, or 58 cents a share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell to US$14.83 billion from US$15.83 billion.

