AIG to update casualty coverage to include cyber: exec

REUTERS: American International Group Inc will issue an updated commercial casualty policy during the 2018 first quarter that includes cyber coverage, the insurer's global head of cyber risk insurance said on Wednesday.

AIG expects to increase rates for the policy because of the added coverage, said the insurer's cyber coverage head, Tracie Grella.

(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn)