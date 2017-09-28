Airbnb enters restaurant reservation business

NEW YORK: Rent-a-room giant Airbnb is now in the restaurant reservation business, hoping to provide customers with a memorable meal before they drift off in their home away from home.

The travel accommodations startup that launched in 2008 has teamed up with the firm behind restaurant reservation booking app Resy, which will be a minority shareholder in the new venture, to offer table reservations at 700 restaurants in 16 US cities. The service will expand to more US cities and will eventually roll out internationally.

"They make world class restaurant software, and we don't necessarily want to go in that business," Airbnb executive Joe Zadeh said.

"We don't want to put every single restaurant on our platform. We just want to put the ones that travellers should go to," he explained.

Asked about the deal's financial details, he did not elaborate.

But Airbnb "is building a travel platform".

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We always want to be seen as a force for good in the community," he said, adding: "We have the opportunity to fill seats when they need business."

