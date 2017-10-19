Airbus A330neo plane successfully takes off on maiden flight

Airbus began the maiden flight of its A330neo jetliner, a plane which is an upgraded version of its profitable A330 family and is designed to sharpen competition with the Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

TOULOUSE, France: Airbus began the maiden flight of its A330neo jetliner, a plane which is an upgraded version of its profitable A330 family and is designed to sharpen competition with the Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

The wide-bodied, long-distance jet took off at just before 0800 GMT under overcast skies. Its maiden flight was watched by top executives from Airbus and Britain's Rolls Royce, which supplies the engines.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)