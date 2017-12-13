Airbus CEO Enders will not seek a third mandate: Figaro

Tom Enders has told the French Presidency he will not seek a third mandate as chief executive of European planemaker Airbus , Le Figaro daily reports on its website.

PARIS: Tom Enders has told the French Presidency he will not seek a third mandate as chief executive of European planemaker Airbus , Le Figaro daily reports on its website.

"According to our information, the last board meeting of 2017, this Thursday, should ratify the non-renewal of Tom Enders at the helm of the group following the expiry of his mandate in May 2019," the Figaro said, without citing its sources.

"Tom informed the Elysee very recently he would not seek a third mandate," a source cited by Le Figaro said.

Industry sources have said it was widely assumed that Enders would not seek a third mandate, when his current mandate expires in May 2019.

Airbus was not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon and Tim Hepher; editing by John Irish)

Advertisement