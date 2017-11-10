Airbus CEO has board's confidence: French finance minister

Airbus CEO Tom Enders has the board's confidence to handle a crisis over inaccuracies in arms sales filings, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said, with saying whether he himself still had confidence in Enders.

Enders has faced pressure over the conduct of an internal investigation into inaccuracies in filings with U.s regulators over arm technology sales.

Asked in an interview with Les Echos and Handelsblatt whether Enders still had his confidence, Le Maire said: "Under Tom Enders' management Airbus has developed and had commercial success."

"He has the board of director's confidence to handle the current situation," Le Maire added.

(Reporting by Leigh Thomas)