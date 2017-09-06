Airbus says United expands and rejigs A350 plane order

United Airlines has ordered 10 extra A350 passengers jets while downgrading its overall order from the largest model, the A350-1000, to the smaller A350-900, Airbus said on Wednesday.

United Airlines will now take 45 A350-900 aircraft instead of 35 of the upcoming A350-100 model, which is now being tested.

United Continental Holdings , the airline's parent group, said separately it had deferred A350 deliveries to late 2022 through 2027 as part of a fleet review.

