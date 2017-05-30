Akzo Nobel wins court case filed by shareholders in PPG takeover battle

A Dutch court on Monday rejected a request by Akzo Nobel investors to take immediate action against the company over its rejection of a takeover bid by U.S. rival PPG Industries , handing the Dutch company a victory in its efforts to repel the U.S. firm's 25 billion-euro (US$28 billion) proposed offer.

