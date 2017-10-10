Robots to refuel vehicles at Alibaba's 'smart' petrol station

E-commerce giant Alibaba will build an unmanned petrol station in its home city of Hangzhou, where vehicles will be fuelled by a robotic arm while customers scan a QR code to enter and shop at an unmanned convenience store.

The station will be built by the end of October, Chinese media reported.



An updated version of the "smart" petrol station will be launched next year. It will make use of smart technology to automatically record and remember information about drivers and their cars, such as their identity, vehicle model and fuel type used, according to Chinese financial publication Caixin.

The move comes as Alibaba, which has a burgeoning cloud business that competes directly with Western rival Amazon, plans to use its trove of consumer data to provide a suite of connected services back to brands whose goods it sells.

In recent years, Alibaba has invested heavily in bricks-and-mortar stores to complement its online offerings.

The fruit of its investments can be seen at the Hema seafood market on the east side of Beijing, where shoppers peruse fresh fish and clams, and pay for the produce with smartphones, scanning QR codes using Alibaba-linked payment platform Alipay as staff in red t-shirts help them set up accounts and connect to Wifi.

Alibaba has also opened an unmanned pop-up convenience store in Hangzhou. The firm is also building its own shopping mall, called More Mall.

Alibaba already has a presence in the petroleum industry, with Alipay being used at thousands of petrol stations, Caixin reported.