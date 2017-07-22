Alitalia gets some 10 non-binding offers for the airline: source

Struggling Italian airline has received about ten non-binding offers for the company, a source close to the matter said on Friday.

ROME: Struggling Italian airline has received about ten non-binding offers for the company, a source close to the matter said on Friday.

The deadline for the company to receive non-binding offers was 6 p.m. (1600 GMT).

Separately, the company said in a statement that its administrators would inform the industry ministry of the terms of the tender by the end of next week.

A source said that after that, the tender will be open to any other interested parties.

