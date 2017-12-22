Alphabet's Eric Schmidt to step down as executive chairman

Alphabet Inc said on Thursday its Executive Chairman Eric Schmidt will step down from his position to become a technical advisor as of its next regular board meeting in January 2018.

REUTERS: Alphabet Inc said on Thursday its Executive Chairman Eric Schmidt will step down from his position to become a technical advisor as of its next regular board meeting in January 2018.

He will continue to serve on the Alphabet's board of directors, the company said. (http://bit.ly/2BXJzz6)

"I'm incredibly excited about the progress our companies are making and about the strong leaders who are driving that innovation," said Chief Executive Larry Page.

