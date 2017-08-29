Alphabet's Google to inform EU antitrust regulators on compliance plan

Alphabet unit Google will inform EU antitrust regulators on Tuesday on its plan to comply with an EU order to stop favoring its shopping service, the company said, two months after being hit with a record 2.4-billion-euros (US$2.9 billion) fine.

BRUSSELS: Alphabet unit Google will inform EU antitrust regulators on Tuesday on its plan to comply with an EU order to stop favoring its shopping service, the company said, two months after being hit with a record 2.4-billion-euros (US$2.9 billion) fine.

The European Commission in its June 27 decision said the world's most popular Internet search engine had abused its dominance in Europe to give prominent placements in searches to its own comparison shopping service and demote those of rivals.

It ordered Google to come up with a solution by Aug. 29 and to stop the anti-competitive behavior by Sept. 28.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)