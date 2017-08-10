Altice exploring bid for Charter Communications

NEW YORK: Altice is exploring a bid for Charter Communications, the second-largest US cable operator and the owner of assets formerly held by Time Warner Cable, banking sources said on Wednesday (Aug 9).

A deal would give the French telecom giant and its leader Patrick Drahi a major foothold in the US in a historically profitable sector which is facing increasing challenges from the rise of online streaming that is eroding key revenue streams.

The move, first reported by CNBC, comes amid reports Japan telecom giant SoftBank also is considering a bid for Charter. The banking sources said Altice has yet to make an official offer.

Altice declined to comment on the possible deal.

Altice USA has a market capitalisation of about US$23 billion, while its French parent company has a market capitalisation of about US$90 billion.

Charter, with a market capitalization of US$118 billion, would be a big fish to swallow, but Altice is accustomed to chasing larger companies, banking sources said.

Drahi has built a formidable media empire in France, including the French business television channel BFM TV, the Liberation newspaper and news weekly L'Express.

Drahi has eyed growth in the US as an opportunity to realize cost savings as it invests in fiber optic technologies.

A deal with a US giant like Charter also would give the French company more clout with content creators as the cable industry strives to compete with streaming services.

Shares of Charter rose 2.5 per cent to US$399.53, while Altice USA dipped 0.3 per cent to US$30.97 in midday trade.