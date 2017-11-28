Amazon is a potential customer, says Textron aviation chief

Textron Inc sees Amazon.com Inc as a potential customer, the head of the company's aviation business told CNBC on Tuesday, given the increased need for freight and transport with a booming ecommerce industry.

"We see the whole freight industry as something that is going to double in the next 15 years, so we are investing in that market," Textron aviation chief executive, Scott Ernest, said.

Textron makes the Beechcraft and Cessna jets and services the Hawker brand of business jets.

Logistics companies have seen a surge in ecommerce packages over the last decade, especially during the holiday season.

FedEx Corp on Tuesday agreed to buy some of Textron's newly-launched Cessna SkyCourier 408.

