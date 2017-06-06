Amazon Prime Video to come to Apple devices

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Apple Inc Chief Executive Tim Cook said on Monday that Amazon Prime Video would be available on Apple TV and other Apple devices starting later this year.

Apple has about 50 media partners that supply content to its Apple TV and on the television app on its popular iPhone. But Amazon.com Inc's service, which includes hit shows like "Transparent," has been a notable absence from Apple's hardware.

(Reporting by Stephen Nellis; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)