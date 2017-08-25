Amazon to complete acquisition of Whole Foods on Monday

Amazon.com Inc said on Thursday it plans to complete its US$13.7 billion acquisition of Whole Foods Market Inc on Monday after winning antitrust approval from U.S. regulators on Wednesday.

REUTERS: Amazon.com Inc said on Thursday it plans to complete its US$13.7 billion acquisition of Whole Foods Market Inc on Monday after winning antitrust approval from U.S. regulators on Wednesday.

The companies said in a joint statement that Whole Foods will offer lower prices starting on Monday "on a selection of best-selling grocery staples across its stores." Amazon also said that it will start selling Whole Foods brand products on its website.

