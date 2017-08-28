Amber Park, Jervois Gardens join fast-growing list of en bloc sale launches

The two properties were put up for collective sale on Monday (Aug 28) as the en bloc fever continues to heat up in Singapore.

SINGAPORE: Two freehold condominiums have jumped on the collective sale bandwagon as the local en bloc market continues to heat up.

The first is Amber Park located along Amber Road in Katong, which has been launched for sale by tender at a minimum price of S$768 million, said its sole marketing agent JLL in a press release on Monday (Aug 28).

The property, built in the mid-1980s, currently has 200 units housed in two 27-storey apartment blocks.



Under the Urban Redevelopment Authority's (URA) 2014 Master Plan, the 213,670 sq ft site is zoned “residential” with a gross plot ratio of 2.8, which means that it may be redeveloped into a high-rise apartment of around 24 to 26 storeys.



But given its allowable gross floor area of 598,300 sq ft, the site could be reconfigured to accommodate close to 800 apartments with an average size of 70 sqm or about 753 sq ft, according to JLL’s regional director Tan Hong Boon.



“This Amber Park site could possibly be one of the last collective sale sites with a land area above 200,000 sq ft in this precinct,” said Mr Tan, noting that most of the larger projects have been sold en bloc or redeveloped over the years.



JLL expects “strong interest” as the site’s large land area and freehold tenure “stands out” from the leasehold sites or former HUDC (Housing and Urban Development Company) estates that have been put up for sale.



Mr Tan added that the owners’ reserve price of S$768 million works out to an approximate S$1,284 per sq ft per plot ratio. Development charges are not payable for the proposed redevelopment, and as Amber Park has a high development baseline, it is insulated from the half-yearly development charge rate revisions by the chief valuer, he added.



The Amber Road area is an established private residential enclave that is popular with both locals and expatriates, due to its proximity to the Central Business District and the airport, said marketing agent JLL. (Photo: JLL)

Meanwhile, homeowners at Jervois Gardens are also wading into the resurgent collective sale market by putting the condominium on the market for S$68 million.



The property, located at 30F and 30G Jervois Road off River Valley Road, comprises two four-storey walk-up blocks with a total of 14 maisonettes and three apartments. It sits on a freehold site that is regular in shape with a site area of about 34,038 sq ft, according to its marketing agent Colliers International.



Under the 2014 Master Plan, the site is zoned for residential use with a plot ratio of 1.4 and has the potential to be re-developed into a five-storey development with 60 units of about 850 sq ft each.



With freehold sites being hard to come by in the current market and as developers’ landbanks deplete steadily, Jervois Gardens “offers developers the opportunity to build well-designed affordable two-bedroom and three-bedroom apartments in prime district 10”, said Colliers’ managing director Tang Wei Leng.



She added that the asking price works out to about S$1,297 per sq ft per plot ratio, inclusive of the additional 10 per cent gross floor area for balcony and assuming no development charge payable. Each owner stands to receive a sum of between S$3 million to above S$4 million from the collective sale, said Ms Tang.



The tender for Jervois Gardens will close at 3pm on Sep 26, while that of Amber Park will close on Oct 3 at 2.30pm.



FEVER IN EN BLOC MARKET LOOKS SET TO CONTINUE

This year has seen a spate of properties being put up for sale, spurred by a revival in the en bloc market.



Apart from the announcements on Monday, tenders for the collective sale of Sun Rosier condominium off Bartley Road, former HUDC estate Florence Regency along Hougang Avenue 2 and Normanton Park near Science Park and Kent Ridge Park were also launched last week.



More are expected to be in the pipeline and Channel NewsAsia understands that homeowners at Chuan Park, a 99-year leasehold condominium at Lorong Chuan, are also looking to cash in on the collective sale market. An extraordinary general meeting was held last month to form a collective sales committee and a managing agent has been appointed.

This year alone, there have been eight successful en bloc sales so far, more than double of last year’s three deals that were worth S$1 billion in total.

In the latest deal last Thursday, Tampines Court, a sprawling 560-unit development in Tampines Street 11, was sold to developer Sim Lian for S$970 million. It marked the biggest deal for a former HUDC property since 2007.

Other collective sale transactions, which included One Tree Hill, Rio Casa, Eunosville, Albracca, Serangoon Ville as well as Goh & Goh mixed-use building and Citimac industrial complex, amounted to S$2.5 billion in value.



Industry experts said factors such as limited sites offered in the Government's land sale programme, a pick-up in sentiment in the local property market and brisk new home sales, have fuelled the resurgence in the en bloc market.



“There’s been a cut-back in the number of sites offered by the Government in its land sales programme. With developers outnumbering available sites means that developers will need to start looking at alternative sources for land,” said Mr Desmond Sim, head of research at CBRE Singapore and South East Asia.



He also noted that competition has been stiff at recent government land sales site tenders. “For the last few government land sites, there were probably 10 to 12 bidders on average … That’s how hungry the market is.”

With the local property market seen bottoming out, Mr Sim said developers are eager to get in the market early and capitalise on the “small window of opportunity”, which could shift rapidly depending on the the price-and-expectation gap between sellers and developers, as well as changes in government land sales.



The fever in the local en bloc market could possibly continue into 2018, Mr Sim added. “There are a handful of committees working very hard to firm up these deals ... I wouldn't be surprised if the number of deals continues to rise from here and hits double digits around 10 to 12 in the next 12 months.”