America Movil reports net loss of 9.55 billion pesos in third quarter

Business

America Movil reports net loss of 9.55 billion pesos in third quarter

Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim's America Movil on Tuesday reported a net loss of 9.55 billion pesos (US$525 million) for the third quarter, hampered by the depreciation of the Mexican peso.

FILE PHOTO - The logo of America Movil is pictured on the wall of a reception area in the company's corporate offices in Mexico City, Mexico, May 18, 2017. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido/File Photo

Bookmark

MEXICO CITY: Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim's America Movil on Tuesday reported a net loss of 9.55 billion pesos (US$525 million) for the third quarter, hampered by the depreciation of the Mexican peso.

The company reported a profit of 2.12 billion pesos in the same quarter a year earlier.

(Reporting by Julia Love, Noe Torres and Christine Murray)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark