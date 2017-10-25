America Movil reports net loss of 9.55 billion pesos in third quarter

Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim's America Movil on Tuesday reported a net loss of 9.55 billion pesos (US$525 million) for the third quarter, hampered by the depreciation of the Mexican peso.

The company reported a profit of 2.12 billion pesos in the same quarter a year earlier.

(Reporting by Julia Love, Noe Torres and Christine Murray)