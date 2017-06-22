American Airlines says Qatar Airways interested in buying 10 percent stake
American Airlines Group Inc said on Thursday Qatar Airways had expressed interest in buying a 10 percent stake in the U.S. airline.
REUTERS: American Airlines Group Inc said on Thursday Qatar Airways had expressed interest in buying a 10 percent stake in the U.S. airline.
Qatar Airways intends to buy a stake worth at least US$808 million, American Airlines said in a regulatory filing.
Shares of American Airlines rose 4.8 percent to US$50.77 in premarket trading.
(Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)