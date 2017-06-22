American Airlines says Qatar Airways interested in buying 10 percent stake

Business

American Airlines says Qatar Airways interested in buying 10 percent stake

American Airlines Group Inc said on Thursday Qatar Airways had expressed interest in buying a 10 percent stake in the U.S. airline.

FILE PHOTO: An American Airlines airplane prepares to land at the Jose Marti International Airport in Havana September 19, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins/File Photo

REUTERS: American Airlines Group Inc said on Thursday Qatar Airways had expressed interest in buying a 10 percent stake in the U.S. airline.

Qatar Airways intends to buy a stake worth at least US$808 million, American Airlines said in a regulatory filing.

Shares of American Airlines rose 4.8 percent to US$50.77 in premarket trading.

(Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

Source: Reuters