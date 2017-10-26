Amgen quarterly profit tops expectations despite sales decline

Amgen Inc reported higher-than-expected third quarter profit on Wednesday as lower research and other costs and higher operating margins helped offset sales declines in some of its biggest established products.

The world's largest biotechnology company also raised its full-year adjusted earnings forecast to US$12.50 to US$12.70 per share from its earlier view of US$12.15 to US$12.65, despite taking a financial hit to its Puerto Rico operations from Hurricane Maria, which devastated the island last month.

Amgen posted third-quarter net profit of US$2.02 billion, or US$2.76 per share, up from a profit of US$2.01 billion, or US$2.68 per share, a year ago.

Excluding item, Amgen said it earned US$3.27 per share. Analysts on average had expected US$3.11 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

