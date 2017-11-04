Anthem CEO Joseph Swedish to step down, Gail Boudreaux to succeed: WSJ

U.S. health insurer Anthem Inc's Chief Executive Joseph Swedish will step down and be succeeded by Gail Boudreaux, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

It is unclear how quickly the transition will occur, but the plan is expected to be announced as soon as next week, the publication reported.

Anthem was not immediately available for comment.

Swedish has led Anthem since 2013, replacing former CEO Angela Braly, who resigned under investor pressure.

