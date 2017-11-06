Anthem CEO Joseph Swedish to step down

Health insurer Anthem Inc said on Monday its Chief Executive Joseph Swedish will step down and will be replaced by Gail Boudreaux.

Boudreaux's appointment is effective Nov. 20, 2017

Swedish will serve as Executive Chairman and step down from that role in May 2018. He will be senior adviser through May 2020, the company said.

