Apple and its suppliers weigh on Wall Street

U.S. stock futures were slightly lower on Tuesday in light trading volumes after Christmas holiday as losses in Apple and a bunch of chipmakers weighed.

NEW YORK: U.S. stocks declined on Tuesday as Apple and some of its suppliers weighed on the technology sector on a report of soft iPhone X demand.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 7.78 points, or 0.03 percent, to 24,746.28, the S&P 500 lost 2.87 points, or 0.11 percent, to 2,680.47 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 23.71 points, or 0.34 percent, to 6,936.25.

