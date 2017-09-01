Apple expected to unveil new iPhone models on Sep 12

SAN FRANCISCO: Apple sent out invitations on Thursday (Aug 31) to a first-ever media event in the Steve Jobs Theatre at its new "spaceship" campus in Silicon Valley.

The keenly anticipated event set for Sep 12 is expected to star iPhone models marking the 10th anniversary of the culture-changing smartphones.

In trademark style, Apple revealed little in the invitation that provided the date, time, location and a message that read "Let's meet at our place."

Apple is under particular pressure to dazzle as the culture-changing California iPhone maker looks for ways to maintain its image as an innovation leader in a global market showing signs of slowing.

"Clearly, Apple wants to do something different for the 10th anniversary" of the iPhone, NPD Group analyst Stephen Baker told AFP.

Some reports say a new iPhone will include a high-quality, edge-to-edge screen with a notch in the top for an extra camera supporting 3D facial recognition.

Some speculate that the new handset will have a glass backing that offers wireless charging.

"We are expecting a major design refresh on Apple," GlobalData analyst Avi Greengart told AFP.

"That has been a sore point, especially in China. People are looking to show off a status symbol, so it needs to look different than Huawei or Xiaomi, and I think it will."

Apple has declined to comment on speculation, which has included talk of as many as three new iPhone handsets, including a premium model priced around US$1,000.