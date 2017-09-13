Apple unveils new iPhone X, iPhone 8 models, smartwatch

The iPhone X has an edge-to-edge screen and uses facial recognition to unlock the device, and improved "super retina" display with improved graphics and resolution.

CUPERTINO: Apple unveiled three new iPhone models on Tuesday (Sep 12), including a top-of-line handset described as "the biggest leap forward" since the original iPhone 10 years ago.

Apple chief executive Tim Cook announced the premium iPhone X - pronounced 10 - as well as a new iPhone 8 and 8 Plus.

Apple chief executive Tim Cook says the new handsets, the iPhone 8 and larger iPhone 8 Plus, represent "a huge step forward" for the California tech giant.

Cook, speaking at the first event at the new campus theatre named for the late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, said the latest flagship handset is a milestone for the company a decade after the first iPhone release.

"Ten years later it is only fitting that we are here in this place, on this day to reveal a product that will set the path for technology for the next decade," Cook said, calling the iPhone X "the biggest leap forward since the original iPhone."

The iPhone X has an edge-to-edge screen 5.8-inch and uses facial recognition to unlock the device, and improved "super retina" display with improved graphics and resolution.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The new flagship device will be available on Nov 3 at a starting price of US$999, while the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus will be available later this month starting at US$699 and US$799, respectively.

All three new phones will offer wireless charging using the Qi global standard.

Apple senior vice president Phil Schiller said the glass-body iPhone 8 and 8 Plus handsets were the first smartphones "really created for augmented reality," with improved power and graphics over their predecessors.

Apple also unveiled an updated smartwatch and an upgraded streaming video system for 4K high-definition television.

sentifi.com Channel News Asia - Sentifi topic widget

The company claimed the smartwatch had become the top-selling watch in the world ahead of rivals such as Rolex and Fossil.

The Apple Watch Series 3 has its own mobile connectivity which allows the user to remain connected without a smartphone for phone calls, music and other functions.

The Apple Watch Series 3 offers several improvements including cellular connectivity and applications to help detect health problems such as heart arrythmia.

"The Apple Watch is now the number one watch in the world," Cook told the media event, the first at the company's "spaceship" campus in Cupertino.

While Apple has not provided detailed sales figures for the watch, Cook said sales were up 50 per cent in the past quarter from a year earlier.

Apple said the new smartwatch offers several improvements including cellular connectivity and applications to help detect health problems such as heart arrythmia.

"You can receive a call with just your watch," Apple's Jeff Williams told the event, where the company was set to announce a new range of iPhones.

The watch with cellular connectivity will be available in nine countries on Sep 22 starting at US$399, Apple said.

Analyst Patrick Moorhead of Moor Insights & Strategy, who was attending the event, said the new device was a significant step forward with arrythmia detection.

"I believe this kind of capability is what wearables were always intended to do, and that is to detect maladies before they impact people," Moor said. "This is a great step in the industry."

The event was a tribute to late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, who died in 2011, and was the first event at the Steve Jobs Theatre on Apple's new campus.

"We dedicated this theatre to Steve because we loved him and because he loved days like this," Cook said.