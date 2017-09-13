Apple unveils two new iPhone 8 models, smartwatch

Apple chief executive Tim Cook says the new handsets, the iPhone 8 and larger iPhone 8 Plus, represent "a huge step forward" for the California tech giant.

CUPERTINO: Apple on Monday (Sep 12) unveiled two new iPhone 8 models, with a new glass-body design and other improvements on the iconic smartphone.

Apple chief executive Tim Cook told a media event that the new handsets, the iPhone 8 and larger iPhone 8 Plus, represent "a huge step forward" for the California tech giant, which is marking the 10th anniversary of the iPhone.

Apple senior vice president Phil Schiller said the new devices were the first smartphones "really created for augmented reality," with improved power and graphics.

The unveiling event was the first at Apple's new "spaceship" campus in Cupertino, California.

Apple also unveiled an updated smartwatch and an upgraded streaming video system for 4K high-definition television.

The company claimed the smartwatch had become the top-selling watch in the world ahead of rivals such as Rolex and Fossil.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Apple Watch Series 3 has its own mobile connectivity which allows the user to remain connected without a smartphone for phone calls, music and other functions.

The Apple Watch Series 3 shares a similar case design as its forebears, but comes with a built-in cellular radio.

"The Apple Watch is now the number one watch in the world," Cook told the media event, the first at the company's "spaceship" campus in Cupertino.

While Apple has not provided detailed sales figures for the watch, Cook said sales were up 50 per cent in the past quarter from a year earlier.

sentifi.com Channel News Asia - Sentifi topic widget

Apple said the new smartwatch offers several improvements including cellular connectivity and applications to help detect health problems such as heart arrythmia.

"You can receive a call with just your watch," Apple's Jeff Williams told the event, where the company was set to announce a new range of iPhones.

The watch with cellular connectivity will be available in nine countries Sep 22 starting at US$399, Apple said.

Analyst Patrick Moorhead of Moor Insights & Strategy, who was attending the event, said the new device was a significant step forward with arrythmia detection.

"I believe this kind of capability is what wearables were always intended to do, and that is to detect maladies before they impact people," Moor said. "This is a great step in the industry."

The event was a tribute to late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, who died in 2011, and was the first event at the Steve Jobs Theatre on Apple's new campus.

"We dedicated this theatre to Steve because we loved him and because he loved days like this," Cook said.