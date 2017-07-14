Argentina's YPF eyes sale of electricity subsidiary stake to GE: media

Business

Argentina's YPF eyes sale of electricity subsidiary stake to GE: media

Argentina's state-run oil company YPF SA is in talks with General Electric Co to sell a 49 percent stake in its electricity generation subsidiary, local newspaper Clarin reported.

The logo of General Electric Co. is pictured at the Global Operations Center in San Pedro Garza Garcia, neighbouring Monterrey, Mexico, May 12, 2017. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

A YPF spokesman declined to comment, and a GE spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The two companies are partnered on several electricity projects in Argentina, Latin America's No. 3 economy, including plants in the province of Tucuman and near the Vaca Muerta shale field.

(Reporting by Luc Cohen; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

Source: Reuters