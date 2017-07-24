Ascott buys majority stake in US accommodation provider for S$46.7m

SINGAPORE: CapitaLand's wholly owned serviced residence business unit The Ascott will acquire an 80 per cent stake in US accommodation provider Synergy Global Housing for S$46.7 million (US$33.7 million), it announced on Monday (Jul 24).



The deal will triple The Ascott's portfolio from more than 1,000 units to around 3,000 units in the US. The company has been a partner of Synergy to cross sell units since 2013.



The latest move is the second majority stake acquisition for The Ascott in a month, following an investment in Quest Apartment Hotels.



Synergy Global Housing co-founders Henry Luebbert and Jack Jensky with Ascott chief executive Lee Chee Koon (centre). (Photo: CapitaLand)

Ascott chief executive Lee Chee Koon said the acquisition will give the company better access to corporate customers in the US, including those based in Silicon Valley.



“Ascott is gearing up to transform our business to become an even more active and dominant player in the hospitality eco-system," said Mr Lee. "As we move up the value chain to acquire strong operating platforms globally, we are getting closer to our customers, understanding their needs better and thereby improving our service and product offerings to them."



Mr Lee added: "This acquisition will give us direct access to Synergy’s corporate customers in the US that include world-renowned technology brands in the Bay Area and beyond.



"In addition to providing Ascott’s corporate customers with more accommodation options in the US, we will also be able to immediately fulfil demand from Synergy’s corporate customers when they require accommodation outside of the country."

