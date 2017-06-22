Asia energy firms under pressure on oil drop

HONG KONG: Energy firms struggled again in Asian trade on Thursday (Jun 22) after fresh plunge in oil prices as supply glut fears returned, while regional equities saw a mixed response to the previous day's sell-off.

Both main crude contracts dived more than two per cent on Wednesday despite a bigger-than-forecast drop in US inventories, with analysts suggesting OPEC and Russia should announce further output cuts.

"The fact that oil is now falling on a bullish inventory number must be a red light for producers and traders alike," said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at OANDA.

"OPEC/non-OPEC must now confront the oil elephant in the room, increasing the overall production cut from its present levels. The other choice will be to let the market set the price, which may mean oil drops to a level that even the newly slimline US shale industry struggles to break even at."

However, the crisis comes at a time of heightened tensions between OPEC kingpin Saudi Arabia and fellow members Iran and Qatar, leaving little chance of cooperation.

Crude edged lower in volatile Asian trade and is down around 25 per cent from its January highs, sitting at levels not seen since August.

That has dug into energy firms for another day. In Hong Kong, Sinopec and PetroChina each slipped 0.4 per cent. Inpex tumbled 1.5 per cent in Tokyo, although Sydney-listed Woodside Petroleum edged up 0.1 per cent on bargain-buying.

Broader markets began the day on a high but struggled towards the end of trade. Hong Kong finished 0.1 per cent down, Sydney put on 0.7 per cent while Singapore gained 0.4 per cent and Seoul 0.5 per cent.

Shanghai ended 0.3 per cent down after Wednesday's rally that was fuelled by MSCI finally approving Chinese mainland-listed or A-shares for inclusion in its emerging markets index.

Tokyo was 0.1 per cent lower, with Takata the standout loser. The airbag maker crashed 55 per cent on Thursday on fears it is headed for bankruptcy and plans to sell its assets to a US company.

The Tokyo-based company at the centre of the global auto industry's biggest-ever safety recall has tumbled for four straight days and its stock is now worth less than a quarter of its value just a week ago.

In currency trade the dollar was unable to break out against the pound and yen, despite Federal Reserve indications it will hike interest rates again this year.

In early European trade London slipped 0.4 per cent, Paris lost 0.3 per cent and Paris was 0.1 per cent off.

- Key figures around 0820 GMT -

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 0.1 per cent at 20,110.51 (close)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng: DOWN 0.1 per cent at 25,674.53 (close)

Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 0.3 per cent at 3,147.45 (close)

London - FTSE 100: DOWN 0.4 per cent at 7,417.78

Euro/dollar: UP at US$1.1165 from US$1.1163 at 2030 GMT

Pound/dollar: UP at US$1.2666 from US$1.2664

Dollar/yen: DOWN at ¥111.02 from ¥111.42

Oil - West Texas Intermediate: DOWN nine cents at US$42.44 per barrel

Oil - Brent North Sea: DOWN nine cents at US$44.73

New York - Dow: DOWN 0.3 per cent at 21,410.03 (close)