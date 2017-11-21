Asian markets rally after Wall St lead, euro struggles

HONG KONG: Asian markets mostly rose on Tuesday (Nov 21) as traders took heart from a healthy run on Wall Street, though German political uncertainty kept pressure on the euro.

While concerns about the prospects for US tax reform continue to nag, optimism about the global economy provided some buoyancy to equities, with all three main New York indexes closing higher.

However, with the Thanksgiving holiday shortening the US trading week analysts do not expect much more guidance from New York in the next few days.

Still, Tokyo jumped 0.7 per cent, led by exporters as the dollar held on to most of its gains against the yen.

The greenback was marginally down from its New York mark, at ¥112.60, but sharply higher than the levels around ¥112 seen earlier Monday in Asia.

Among other markets Hong Kong pushed 1.9 per cent higher to a 10-year high, with Tencent up 2.4 per cent, extending Monday's surge that makes it the first Asian member of the exclusive club of global firms with a market capitalisation above US$500 billion.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Chinese internet giant was about US$520 billion, around the same as Facebook.

Shanghai gained 0.5 per cent and Sydney was up 0.3 per cent. Seoul rose 0.1 per cent and Taipei put on 1.1 per cent but Manila, Jakarta and Wellington dipped.

There was little negative reaction to news that Donald Trump had redesignated North Korea as a state sponsor of terror, promising Monday to increase sanctions on it.

On currency markets the euro edged up but is still under pressure after German Chancellor Angela Merkel struggled to form a government following months of horse-trading with other parties failed.

sentifi.com Channel NewsAsia - Sentifi topic widget

The leader of 12 years indicated Monday she was ready to hold snap elections after the collapse of coalition talks at the weekend plunged Europe's biggest economy into turmoil.

"Merkel said she didn't favour a minority government because it wouldn't bring the stability necessary to govern effectively," said Greg McKenna, chief market strategist at AxiTrader.

"That suggests more talks but an increased chance of fresh elections in early 2018. How that plays out is going to be interesting for the euro and certainly the Brexit process as well."

The single currency was higher against the dollar, but some market-watchers have warned it could sink as low as US$1.1160, despite an expected tightening of monetary policy by the European Central Bank.

In early European trade London fell 0.2 per cent while Paris and Frankfurt each shed 0.1 per cent.

- Key figures around 0820 GMT -

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: 0.7 per cent at 22,416.48 (close)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng: UP 1.9 per cent at 29,818.07 (close)

Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.5 per cent at 3,410.50 (close)

London - FTSE 100: DOWN 0.2 per cent at 7,371.52

Euro/dollar: UP at US$1.1750 from US$1.1733 at 2140 GMT

Pound/dollar: UP at US$1.3250 from US$1.3235

Dollar/yen: DOWN at ¥112.60 from ¥112.64

Oil - West Texas Intermediate (new contract): UP 16 cents at US$56.58 per barrel

Oil - Brent North Sea: UP 28 cents at US$62.50

New York - DOW: UP 0.3 per cent at 23,430.33 (close)