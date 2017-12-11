Asian traders extend global rally after US jobs data, eyes on Fed

HONG KONG: Most Asian markets rose on Monday (Dec 10), tracking fresh records on Wall Street following forecast-busting US jobs data, as investors eyed the Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting later this week.

US data on Friday showed 228,000 jobs were created last month and unemployment held at a 17-year low, reinforcing the view that the world's number one economy is in a healthy state.

The reading - mixed with news of a breakthrough in Brexit talks, strong Chinese indicators and progress in US tax reform - helped fire a rally in US equities, driving the Dow and S&P 500 to close at all-time highs.

Adding to the upbeat sentiment was an agreement by US lawmakers to keep funding the government to avert a painful shutdown.

The advance helped staunch a sell-off that has hit global markets for most of this month as traders wind down for the end of the year, while tech firms took a hit from profit-taking.

Tokyo ended 0.6 per cent higher as the Nikkei rose for a third straight day, while Hong Kong surged more than one per cent and Shanghai added one per cent as Chinese traders brushed off lower than expected inflation figures.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore put on more than one per cent and Taipei jumped 0.7 per cent, while Seoul rose 0.3 per cent and Sydney was broadly flat.

BITCOIN SURGES

European stock markets advanced at the start of trading Monday, with London climbing 0.3 per cent, Paris adding 0.2 per cent and Frankfurt gaining 0.2 per cent.

Eyes are on the Fed's last meeting of the year, which winds down on Wednesday. Most analysts expect the central bank to lift interest rates again, but they will be more interested in what boss Janet Yellen has to say about the timetable for future increases.

sentifi.com Channel NewsAsia - Sentifi topic widget

Bitcoin surged past US$18,000 after it began trading on its first major global exchange Sunday.

The unit is in focus after ticking off multiple records since the start of December.

Trading of the controversial digital currency on a futures contract began on the Chicago board options exchange (Cboe) at a price of US$15,000.

The move is a milestone for Bitcoin, which has seen a buying frenzy by investors and prompted sceptics to warn of a bubble.

Bitcoin was trading at US$17,750 per unit for the futures contract expiring on Jan 17, exceeding the highest value it had reached on alternative non-regulated internet platforms, and even climbed past US$18,000.

"The level of volatility the introduction will have is uncertain," said Shane Chanel, equities and derivatives adviser at ASR Wealth Advisers.

"However, the expectation of new money streaming into the market will likely result in an upward swing. We are seeing some major US banks speak out intensely against Bitcoin.

"However, most of the negativity is originating from individuals that have a vested interest in Bitcoin's failure."

- Key figures around 0820 GMT -

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 0.6 per cent at 22,938.73 (close)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng: UP 1.1 per cent at 28,965.29 (close)

Shanghai - Composite: UP 1.0 per cent at 3,322.20 (close)

Euro/dollar: UP at US$1.1791 from US$1.1766 at 2130 GMT

Pound/dollar: DOWN at US$1.3365 from US$1.3391

Dollar/yen: DOWN at ¥113.40 from ¥113.46

Oil - West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 22 cents at US$57.14 per barrel

Oil - Brent North Sea: DOWN 18 cents at US$63.22 per barrel

New York - DOW: UP 0.5 per cent at 24,329.16 (close)

London - FTSE 100: UP 0.3 per cent at 7,418.99