AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile win US$994 million US defense contract: Pentagon

WASHINGTON: AT&T Inc , Verizon Communications Inc and T-Mobile US Inc are being awarded a U.S. defense contract worth US$199 million for wireless services and devices, the Pentagon said on Monday.

The contract will include a one-year base period and four one-year option periods which, if exercised, the total value of this contract will be US$993.5 million, the Pentagon said.

(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Eric Walsh)