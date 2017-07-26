AT&T's quarterly profit tops Wall Street estimates

AT&T Inc's quarterly profit topped Wall Street estimates on Tuesday as the No. 2 U.S. wireless carrier introduced new promotions that bundle video with phone service to lure customers.

The AT&T logo is seen on a store in Golden, Colorado United States July 25, 2017. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Net income attributable to AT&T rose to US$3.9 billion, or 63 cents per share, from US$3.4 billion, or 55 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, earnings per share were 79 cents. Analysts on average had expected 73 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue declined to US$39.8 billion from US$40.5 billion in the year-ago period, hitting analysts' average estimate.

(Reporting by Anjali Athavaley; Editing by Bill Rigby)

Source: Reuters