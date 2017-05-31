Atlanta Fed raises US second-quarter GDP growth view to 3.8 percent
The U.S. economy is expected to grow at a 3.8 percent annualized pace in the second quarter based on a report that showed an increase in personal spending in April, the Atlanta Federal Reserve's GDP Now forecast model showed on Tuesday.
The latest second-quarter gross domestic product estimate was faster than the 3.7 percent clip calculated on May 26, the Atlanta Fed said.
