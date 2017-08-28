Audi announces reshuffle of management board

Volkswagen's premium carmaker Audi announced its biggest management reshuffle in years on Monday as it seeks a fresh start in the aftermath of the diesel emissions scandal.

FRANKFURT: Volkswagen's premium carmaker Audi announced its biggest management reshuffle in years on Monday as it seeks a fresh start in the aftermath of the diesel emissions scandal.

Audi, which is the biggest contributor of profits to VW, said it was replacing finance chief Axel Strotbek, production chief Hubert Waltl, human resources head Thomas Sigi and sales chief Dietmar Voggenreiter.

Chief Executive Rupert Stadler, who has come under fire from the media and unions for his handling of the group's emissions scandal, meanwhile remains in office, as expected.

(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Christoph Steitz)