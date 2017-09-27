Audi electric cars to be built around the world: CEO

Audi plans to build electric cars at all of its factories worldwide, including sites in Mexico and Hungary, the luxury carmaker's chief executive said on Wednesday.

BERLIN: Audi plans to build electric cars at all of its factories worldwide, including sites in Mexico and Hungary, the luxury carmaker's chief executive said on Wednesday.

Audi has to date only assigned production of its first mass-produced electric sport-utility vehicle to a factory in Brussels and has been pressured by its labor leaders to allot zero-emission cars to core plants in Germany.

"In future electric cars will roll off the line in all of our plants," Audi Chief Executive Rupert Stadler told a staff gathering at Audi's base in Ingolstadt.

(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Christoph Steitz)