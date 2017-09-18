Australia judge dismisses 21st Century Fox challenge of CBS television buyout

Business

Australia judge dismisses 21st Century Fox challenge of CBS television buyout

An Australian judge dismissed a challenge by a group involving Rupert Murdoch's Twenty-First Century Fox on Monday against an agreed takeover by CBS Corp of struggling television broadcaster Ten Network Holdings Ltd .

FILE PHOTO - The 21st Century Fox logo is seen outside the News Corporation headquarters in Manhattan, New York, U.S., April 29, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

SYDNEY: An Australian judge dismissed a challenge by a group involving Rupert Murdoch's Twenty-First Century Fox on Monday against an agreed takeover by CBS Corp of struggling television broadcaster Ten Network Holdings Ltd .

(Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Paul Tait)

Source: Reuters