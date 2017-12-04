Australia's Crown Resorts faces class action

Australian casino giant Crown Resorts Ltd on Monday said that Maurice Blackburn Lawyers had commenced a class action proceeding against Crown in the Federal Court of Australia.

The class action has been filed on behalf of shareholders who acquired stakes in the company between Feb. 6, 2015 and Oct. 16, 2016.

Shares of Crown had fallen as much as 1.2 percent as of 0037 GMT while the benchmark index edged higher.

