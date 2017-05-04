Australia's NAB swings back into net profit

SYDNEY: National Australia Bank posted a 2.3 per cent rise in interim cash earnings Thursday (May 4) and swung back into net profit after offloading loss-making British banking operations.

The lender's cash profit in the six months to Mar 31, the financial industry's preferred measure which strips out volatile items, came in at A$3.29 billion (US$2.44 billion), in line with expectations.

Net profit spiked to A$2.55 billion from a loss of A$1.74 billion previously, with last year's result impacted after spinning off its troubled British asset Clydesdale.

The underperforming Clydesdale unit was divested with 75 per cent going to NAB shareholders and the rest sold through an initial public offering to institutional investors.

NAB's half-yearly dividend was unchanged at 99 cents.

"Revenue is up, our asset quality remains sound and we have further strengthened our funding and capital positions," said chief executive Andrew Thorburn.

"There have been solid contributions across the business, in particular our priority segments of small and medium business where we have maintained or grown our leading market shares."

NAB said bad loan charges rose 5.1 per cent to A$394 million over the six months, while revenue increased 1.8 per cent due to a growth in lending and stronger trading income.

All of Australia's big banks are battling higher funding costs and lower interest margins, with rules now demanding they hold more reserves as a buffer against mortgages and fears over rising bad loans.

Thorburn said the operating environment remained "challenging, including heightened regulatory change, digital disruption and increasing stakeholder expectations".

"But Australia's economic fundamentals provide a favourable backdrop including strong population growth and improving business conditions," he added.

ANZ Bank reported a 23 per cent spike in cash profit to A$3.41 billion on Tuesday, with Westpac Bank releasing its results next week.

The Commonwealth Bank - Australia's biggest - uses a different reporting schedule and posted a record interim cash profit of A$4.91 billion in February.