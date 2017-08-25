Australian carrier Qantas posts US$673m annual net profit

SYDNEY: Qantas Airways posted a 17.2 per cent slip in annual net profit of Aus$852 million (US$673 million) on Friday (Aug 25) after record results last year, with the Australian carrier also announcing a share buyback.

The airline's underlying profit before tax, its preferred measure, was the second-highest in its history at Aus$1.4 billion in the year to Jun 30.

The results, which followed a record net profit in the previous financial year, came after the completion of an aggressive three-year restructuring process that saw it slash jobs and reduce its aircraft fleet.