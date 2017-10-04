Bain Capital says to meet media on Thursday to discuss Toshiba chip deal

U.S. buyout firm Bain Capital, which leads a consortium that last week signed an US$18 billion deal with Toshiba Corp to buy its chip unit, said it will hold a news conference at 3 pm JST (0600 GMT) on Thursday to discuss the deal.

Bain Capital last week called a news conference to talk about the deal but canceled the event at the last minute, saying the consortium led by Bain could not form a consensus on whether to brief the media.

Bain Capital's managing director Yuji Sugimoto will meet journalists, Bain said in a statement.

