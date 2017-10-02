Bain to buy Japan ad agency Asatsu-DK for US$1.3 billion: Nikkei

U.S. private equity firm Bain Capital will buy Japanese advertising agency Asatsu-DK Inc for about 150 billion yen (US$1.3 billion), the Nikkei reported.

Bain will launch a tender offer soon for shares of Asatsu-DK, the Nikkei said, adding that an announcement of the deal would be made on Monday.

(US$1 = 112.8600 yen)

