Banamex to pay US$97.4m to settle US laundering probe

WASHINGTON: Banamex, the Mexican affiliate of US banking giant Citigroup, will forfeit US$97.4 million after admitting to having a weak anti-money laundering programme, the US Justice Department announced on Monday (May 22).

The penalty resolves a criminal probe at Banamex USA after investigators found that from 2007 through 2012, Banamex conducted fewer than 10 investigations on more than 18,000 alerts involving more than US$142 million in potentially suspicious transactions totalling more than US$142 million, the Justice Department said.

The Justice Department signed a non-prosecution agreement with Banamex USA after it agreed to invest in remediation and cooperated with the criminal probe, the agency said.

The penalty is on top of US$140 million in civil fines Banamex paid to US and California agencies over a separate bank secrecy act probe.

In October, Citigroup announced it was renaming its Mexican unit Citibanamex and pumping US$1 billion into the business.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In February 2014, Citigroup announced a one-time charge of US$235 million after uncovering fraud involving a client that borrowed US$583 million from a Banamex unit.