Bank Hapoalim says US tax settlement may be higher than thought

JERUSALEM: Israel's Bank Hapoalim said on Tuesday the amount it may have to pay in a future settlement with U.S. authorities in a tax evasion probe could be "significantly higher" than previously thought and the provision for it may have to be raised.

Hapoalim has set aside close to US$200 million to cover potential fines as U.S. authorities pursue an investigation to find whether Israel's largest lender helped American clients evade U.S. taxes at its Swiss unit.

In a report to the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, the bank also said it had stopped its Swiss unit's activity in September.

