Bank of America will continue share buybacks, CEO says
REUTERS: Bank of America Corp will continue to favor share buybacks to a dividend increase as the bank does not want to put itself into a position where it may have to reduce the dividend, Chief Executive Brian Moynihan said at a conference in London Wednesday.
"Our stock's a good buy and we'll continue to buy it until the cows come home," he said.
