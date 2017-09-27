Bank of America will continue share buybacks, CEO says

FILE PHOTO: Brian Moynihan, Chairman of the Board and CEO of Bank of America Corporation attends the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
REUTERS: Bank of America Corp will continue to favor share buybacks to a dividend increase as the bank does not want to put itself into a position where it may have to reduce the dividend, Chief Executive Brian Moynihan said at a conference in London Wednesday.

"Our stock's a good buy and we'll continue to buy it until the cows come home," he said.

