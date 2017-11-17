Barnes & Noble says investor's plan to take it private not 'bona fide'

Sandell Asset Management Corp, an activist investor in Barnes & Noble Inc , has proposed a transaction that would take the bookseller private with the help of current shareholders and debt financing, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

REUTERS: Barnes & Noble Inc said on Thursday a deal proposed by an activist investor to take the bookstore chain private was not "bona fide" as its chairman and founder, Leonard Riggio, would not participate and raising the required funds was highly unlikely.

Sandell Asset Management had proposed to take Barnes & Noble private with the help of current shareholders and US$500 million in debt financing in a deal that valued the company at more than US$650 million, or over US$9 per share, the Wall Street Journal reported earlier, citing people familiar with the matter.

Barnes & Noble's shares closed up about 8 percent at US$7.13. They hit a session-high of US$7.80 after the WSJ report, valuing the company at US$566.5 million.

The Journal said the proposal by Sandell, which holds a 2.75 percent stake in Barnes & Noble, also called for roughly US$250 million coming from company shareholders keeping their stakes and rolling them into a new private entity it would control. (http://on.wsj.com/2ANekD0)

"The company does not take Sandell's proposal as bona fide in that Sandell is the beneficial owner of 1 million common Barnes & Noble shares worth approximately US$7 million, Mr. Riggio has no intention of rolling his shares into such a transaction, and the company believes a debt financing of US$500 million is highly unlikely," Barnes & Noble said.

Sandell did not immediately respond to requests seeking comment.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Riggio holds a roughly 18 percent stake in Barnes & Noble, making him the New York-based retailer's biggest shareholder, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The Journal said Riggio's refusal to roll his stake into a private entity as per Sandell's plan meant the hedge fund would need to find backing from other major shareholders or put up the cash itself.

Barnes & Noble is grappling with a slump in revenue due to changing reading tastes and competition from online sellers, especially Amazon.com Inc . Its stock had lost nearly 40 percent of its value this year before the gains on Thursday.

ConsumerEdge Research analyst David Schick said private equity could make sense for the company as it "has the potential to change its strategy as a private company – work on membership, NOOK, store layout, and traffic drivers."

sentifi.com Channel NewsAsia - Sentifi topic widget

Sandell had in July urged Barnes & Noble to sell itself, saying the retailer could fetch at least US$12 per share and attract media or internet companies seeking a retail presence.

(Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan and Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)