BAT changes regional management structure after Reynolds deal

REUTERS: British American Tobacco said on Thursday it has reorganized its regional management structure to integrate the next generation products (NGP) business following the completion of the Reynolds American Inc acquisition.

The company said it has appointed Jack Bowles, director for the Asia-Pacific region, to the newly created role of chief operating officer for the international business, excluding the United States.

In taking over Reynolds the company said that it intended to take the U.S. firm's NGP portfolio, led by vaping brand Vuse, into its international markets.

