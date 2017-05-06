Berkshire profit falls as investment gains tumble

Berkshire Hathaway Inc , the conglomerate run by billionaire investor Warren Buffett, on Friday said first-quarter profit fell 27 percent, reflecting a big decline in investment gains.

OMAHA, Neb.: Berkshire Hathaway Inc , the conglomerate run by billionaire investor Warren Buffett, on Friday said first-quarter profit fell 27 percent, reflecting a big decline in investment gains.

Net income fell to US$4.06 billion, or US$2,469 per Class A share, from US$5.59 billion, or US$3,401, a year earlier.

Operating profit, which excludes investment and derivative gains and losses, fell 5 percent to US$3.56 billion, or US$2,163 per Class A share, from US$3.74 billion, or US$2,274.

Buffett believes Berkshire's investment and derivative gains in any given quarter are often meaningless, but accounting rules require Berkshire to report them in its earnings statements.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in Omaha, Nebraska; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

Advertisement